Macron Denounces Russia Over Terror Attack Accusations

President Emmanuel Macron has denounced Russia after Putin's defence minister suggested France had been involved in the terror attack on a packed Moscow concert hall that left at least 144 people dead. France had been in contact with the Kremlin as Paris had 'useful information' to share on the origin and organisation of the attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue, Macron said.

Russia for its part warned France it hoped that the French secret services had not been involved in the recent attack on a concert hall in Moscow claimed by Islamic State group extremists, according to a readout from the Russian defence ministry. 'The comments by the Russian side were bizarre and threatening,' the president said, adding that any suggestions France might have been involved in the deadly attack were 'ridiculous

Macron Russia Terror Attack Moscow Accusations French Involvement

