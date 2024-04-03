Machine-Learning Model Can Accurately Evaluate Tumor Cell Density in Osteosarcoma

Researchers at Kyushu University have developed and validated a machine-learning model that can accurately evaluate the density of surviving tumor cells after treatment in pathological images of osteosarcoma-;the most prevalent malignant bone tumor. The model can assess how individual tumor cells respond to treatment and can predict overall patient prognosis more reliably than conventional methods.

Surgery and chemotherapy have significantly improved the outcomes of patients with localized osteosarcoma. However, patients with advanced metastatic disease (the stage where cancerous cells have spread to distant tissues) have a low survival rate. After a standard treatment of surgery and chemotherapy, assessing the prognosis of patients is essential for determining their subsequent individual treatment plans. However, predicting patient outcomes has many challenge

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Machine learning classifier reduces the time to identify personalized tumor reactive T cell receptorsMaking a personalized T cell therapy for cancer patients currently takes at least six months; scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the University Medical Center Mannheim have shown that the laborious first step of identifying tumor-reactive T cell receptors for patients can be replaced with a machine learning classifier that...

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Researchers develop deep learning model to predict breast cancer riskResearchers have developed a new, interpretable artificial intelligence (AI) model to predict five-year breast cancer risk from mammograms, according to a new study published in Radiology.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Predicting oral cancer-related mortality among adults using machine learning approachA study aiming to predict oral cancer-related mortality among adults in the United States and identify the predictors of oral cancer-related mortality using the Machine Learning Approach.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Machine learning models to predict age from brain transcriptome changesA new research paper was published on the cover of Aging (listed by MEDLINE/PubMed as 'Aging (Albany NY)' and 'Aging-US' by Web of Science) Volume 16, Issue 5, entitled, 'Genome-wide transcriptome profiling and development of age prediction models in the human brain.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Machine learning classifier accelerates the development of cellular immunotherapiesMaking a personalized T cell therapy for cancer patients currently takes at least six months; scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) and the University Medical Center Mannheim have shown that the laborious first step of identifying tumor-reactive T cell receptors for patients can be replaced with a machine learning classifier that...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Researchers create an interpretable machine learning tool for predicting acute kidney injury requiring dialysisPostoperative acute kidney injury requiring dialysis (PO-AKID) is a serious adverse event that not only affects acute morbidity and mortality but also long-term prognosis. Early diagnosis and perioperative risk management may help to reduce mortality.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »