Machine Gun Kelly Shows Off Tattoos After Free Show in New York

Machine Gun Kelly put his heavily tattooed arms on display on Tuesday, after playing a free show in New York . The rapper-turned-rocker, 33, was pictured interacting with fans after the event at Irving Plaza, following a show with Trippie Redd to promote their newly released surprise EP, 'Genre: Sadboy.' The musician wore a grey fuzzy vest that showed off his massive blackout tattoo , which took a grueling seven sessions to complete.

The entertainer — born Colson Baker — completed his outfit with black leathers pants and chunky boots. He was all smiles and appeared to be in a good mood despite his former fiancée Megan Fox, 37, recently confirming that they have ended their engagemen

