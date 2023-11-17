Machete-wielding thugs steal luxury vehicles and watches in Chelsea

Machete-wielding thugs have stormed into affluent Chelsea to steal Ferraris and £100,000 watches from terrified residents before bragging about their hauls on social media . Gangs of thieves reportedly use key jammers to steal Ferraris and Range Rovers as well as machetes to slice £100,000 watches off their victims' wrists in the area of West London , where many of Britain's uber-rich reside.

James Thompson, chair of heritage group The Chelsea Society, told the Sun: 'We have had a spate of machete guys going for women and taking their watches. 'One happened right opposite, they said"if you don't give us your ring we'll cut your fingers off".' Videos on TikTok show the criminals boasting about their stealing sprees





