Machete and hockey stick found at corner shop suspected of selling illegal cigarettes

A machete and hockey stick have been found under the counter at a corner shop suspected of selling illegal cigarettes and vapes. Greater Manchester Police requested Bury Council conduct an urgent review of the licence of Metro Off Licence , Spring Lane , Radcliffe after the police and licensing visit to the premises on Thursday, March 21. Police said they believed the premises, close to Radcliffe Metrolink station, was associated with serious crime .
Documents published by the council included evidence from licensing officer, PC Peter Eccleston, who gave an account of finding the weapons and other suspected illicit goods. He told the licensing panel: “On February 29, a test purchase was carried out at and a successful purchase was made of a pack of 20 Lambert and Butler cigarettes in none standardised packaging for £7. As a result of the test purchase, on March 21, I and others attended as part of GMP’s day of action, Operation Avr
Machete Hockey Stick Corner Shop Illegal Cigarettes Vapes Greater Manchester Police Bury Council Review Licence Metro Off Licence Spring Lane Radcliffe Serious Crime Evidence Illicit Goods Test Purchase Lambert And Butler Cigarettes None Standardised Packaging GMP Operation Avro
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »