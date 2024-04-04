Machete and hockey stick found at corner shop suspected of selling illegal cigarettes

A machete and hockey stick have been found under the counter at a corner shop suspected of selling illegal cigarettes and vapes. Greater Manchester Police requested Bury Council conduct an urgent review of the licence of Metro Off Licence , Spring Lane , Radcliffe after the police and licensing visit to the premises on Thursday, March 21. Police said they believed the premises, close to Radcliffe Metrolink station, was associated with serious crime .

Documents published by the council included evidence from licensing officer, PC Peter Eccleston, who gave an account of finding the weapons and other suspected illicit goods. He told the licensing panel: “On February 29, a test purchase was carried out at and a successful purchase was made of a pack of 20 Lambert and Butler cigarettes in none standardised packaging for £7. As a result of the test purchase, on March 21, I and others attended as part of GMP’s day of action, Operation Avr

Machete Hockey Stick Corner Shop Illegal Cigarettes Vapes Greater Manchester Police Bury Council Review Licence Metro Off Licence Spring Lane Radcliffe Serious Crime Evidence Illicit Goods Test Purchase Lambert And Butler Cigarettes None Standardised Packaging GMP Operation Avro

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cherry Blossom Trees in Derbyshire, Greater London, and Greater ManchesterDerbyshire has the most Sakura cherry blossom trees, followed by Greater London and Greater Manchester. Residents are encouraged to visit specific areas in each region to enjoy the cherry blossoms.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police deploy 'knife arch' at Greater Manchester tram stopA police crackdown continues today

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police seize guns, cash and drugs in Greater Manchester crackdownGuns, cash and a huge amount of drugs were seized by police across Greater Manchester during a week-long 'county lines' crackdown. The term county lines is used to describe the illegal transportation of drugs from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries. The mobile phone number used to take drug orders is referred to as the 'county line'. Children are often exploited to run drugs, with the homes of vulnerable people also used to hide drugs and cash, known as cuckooing.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Arrests made in Greater Manchester Police's crackdown of Piccadilly GardensOfficers worked to 'remove offenders' and 'safeguard vulnerable' people in the area in Manchester city centre

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Police powers stepped up in Greater Manchester village after spate of crimesGangs of youths in Little Lever are said to be harassing members of the public

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »