Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Make Rare Public Appearance with Their Children

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, one of our favourite celebrity couples, made a rare public appearance with their two sons at the unveiling of Macaulay's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The couple, who have been together since 2017 and reportedly got engaged in 2022, usually keep their family life private.

However, this special occasion allowed us to catch a glimpse of their adorable children, who bear a striking resemblance to their famous parents.

