Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song celebrate her birthday in Mexico

Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song celebrated her 36th birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with a resort vacation at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos. The 43-year-old actor on Wednesday shared highlights of the trip with a photo slideshow of the Dollface actress on his Instagram account following her March 27 birthday.

'So the lady and I went to @nobuloscabos for her birthday,' Culkin, who played Kevin McCallister in the 1990 mega-hit Home Alone and its 1992 sequel Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, captioned the post. Donning a white polo shirt with the resort's name on the chest, Culkin said. 'On our first day we went to the gift shop and I found this shirt.' He said that since he now 'looked like the staff' at the resort, he 'decided to spend' his 'four days there masquerading' as a poolside waiter, housekeeper, cabana boy room service attendant and bellho

Macaulay Culkin makes rare appearance with fiancée Brenda Song for glamorous date night

Macaulay Culkin shares cheeky birthday tribute to Brenda Song for 36th birthday: 'You are my reason'

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Make Rare Public Appearance with Their Children

Inside Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song's Hollywood love story - as pair make a rare public...

