M&S pulls Christmas advert with burning hats in Palestine colours

M&S has apologised for an Instagram post about its Christmas TV advert (Picture: M&S) Marks & Spencer has apologised for an advert in which Christmas party hats in the colour of the Palestine flag were thrown into the fire. The company’s Christmas Clothing and Home advert, starring Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame, urged people to do away with Christmas traditions they no longer love.

’ Other viewers are furious at the original advert which shows certain Christmas traditions be tossed away as customers are encouraged to put themselves first, claiming it’s offensive to the traditions of Christmas. People flocked to the comments section of M&S’ apology, one writing the ‘burning of Christmas cards is disgusting,’ referring to another scene in the TV ad.

A gang of pro-Palestine vandals attacked a Starbucks in Yorkshire and McDonald's restaurants in Birmingham. They smashed windows and released stick insects as part of a boycott campaign against businesses accused of supporting Israel.

