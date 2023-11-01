M&S pulls Christmas advert with burning hats in Palestine colours

M&S has apologised for an Instagram post about its Christmas TV advert (Picture: M&S) Marks & Spencer has apologised for an advert in which Christmas party hats in the colour of the Palestine flag were thrown into the fire. The company’s Christmas Clothing and Home advert, starring Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso fame, urged people to do away with Christmas traditions they no longer love.

The image was posted to the company’s Instagram page to promote their Christmas advert (Picture:M&S/Instagram) A statement from M&S: pic.twitter.com/3tzJKdZbYW— M&S (@marksandspencer) November 1, 2023 In a statement issued Wednesday night, a spokesperson wrote on Twitter, aka X: ‘Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August.

