M&S deletes Instagram post and apologises after backlash

Marks and Spencer bosses have deleted an Instagram post after social media users accused the retail giant of being "tone deaf".

On Wednesday M&S teased a still from its Christmas campaign featuring Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham. But the image included red, green and silver party hats that had been thrown into a roaring fire.

The caption read: "This Christmas, do only what you love... like saying no to paper hats (although, if we’re honest, we’re partial). @hannah_waddingham #LoveThismasNotThatmas", but the post quickly sparked backlash as some of the brand's followers pointed out the burning hats resembled the colours of the Palestinian flag. headtopics.com

In a follow-up post on Wednesday evening, M&S said it had deleted the original photo and delivered an explanation. A new update reads: "Today we shared an outtake image from our Christmas Clothing and Home advert, which was recorded in August.

"It showed traditional, festive coloured red, green and silver Christmas paper party hats in a fire grate. While the intent was to playfully show that some people just don't enjoy wearing paper Christmas hats over the festive season, we have removed the post following feedback and we apologise for any unintentional hurt caused." headtopics.com

