Lyons Holiday Parks Opens New Luxury Resort and Spa in North Wales

Lyons Holiday Parks is opening a brand new luxury resort and spa just an hour's drive from Liverpool. The Marian Resort & Spa, named after the Marian Mills of Dyserth, sits not far off miles of sandy beaches. The park is nestled in the North Wales village of Dyserth in an area of outstanding natural beauty and is now taking bookings for April, with full access to the resort spa and leisure facilities open from May. The Lyons Holiday Park will have 80 lodges and luxury hot tub lodges.
The luxury on-site spa provides a rejuvenation experience for guests with a collection of treatments available, as well as an indoor swimming pool with sky views, sauna and steam room with hydrotherapy bucket shower, and a fully equipped brand-new 24-hour health and leisure club, also open for membership
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »