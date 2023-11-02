Lymington sculptor plans poignant Armistice Day poppy hunt

An artist has planned a "poignant" addition to his annual Armistice Day treasure hunt for ornate metal poppies.

Each November, Michael Turner hides his creations in and around the New Forest, posting clues to their whereabouts on social media.This year's poppies, which will be hidden on 11 November, are inset with buttons worn by soldiers in World War One and World War Two.The Lymington sculptor said crafting the stainless steel poppies had been "exhausting" and "incredibly poignant".

He said: "The buttons are magical... more than that. With the example of the tank regiment one - the thought that someone wore that in World War One in a tank and now I'm hopefully respecting that in what I'm doing is quite special."The artist said: "It hit me quite hard. He potentially had an amazing career as a football goalkeeper in Rangers."So many people contact me. headtopics.com

