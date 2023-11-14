Lydia Bright reunites with ex-boyfriend James Argent to decorate Christmas tree

Lydia Bright reunited with her ex-boyfriend James Argent at the weekend, as she enlisted his help in putting up her Christmas tree. The former TOWIE star, 32, and James, 35, starred on the reality show together and had a tumultuous on-off relationship. The couple finally called it quits in 2016 following reports that Arg's partying got out of hand. But they have since become good friends, with Arg remaining close with her family and her three-year-old daughter Loretta.

Lydia shared a video to Instagram on Monday of her decorating her tree with Loretta and members of her family, while Arg was seen lending a hand in one cli

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLY_RECORD: Mum turns up to son's maths class to stop him being rude to teachersBecky Crandley said her son went bright red with embarrassment when she walked into his class.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

SHROPSHİRESTAR: Local MPs Back Replacement of Suella Braverman with James CleverlyLocal MPs have expressed support for the replacement of Suella Braverman with James Cleverly following the cabinet reshuffle by PM Rishi Sunak. Braverman was sacked from her position as Home Secretary and Cleverly was appointed as her replacement. Former PM David Cameron also returned to the cabinet to replace Cleverly as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

Source: ShropshireStar | Read more »

METROUK: My name is David Cameron - I received his hate mailThe former PM has replaced James Cleverly.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Man City 'eyeing move for Reece James to replace star'Manchester City are reportedly keeping a close eye on the transfer market for future first team players

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Barbra Streisand reveals sweet words her husband James Brolin said to her inspired Aerosmith's only...Barbra Streisand jokes on her friendship with Prince Charles that she could've been 'first Jewish Princess'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Barbra Streisand reveals sweet words her husband James Brolin said to her inspired Aerosmith's only...Barbra Streisand jokes on her friendship with Prince Charles that she could've been 'first Jewish Princess'.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »