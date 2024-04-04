Luxury High Blantyre hotel reveals details of £15m expansion

The owners of a luxury High Blantyre hotel have revealed more details of their £15m expansion, including the name of its new destination restaurant - Trocadero’s - which will be overseen by Michelin star chef Michel Roux Jr . Crossbasket Castle's Steve and Alison Timoney, who describe the venue as a "no-expense-spared passion project", revealed Trocadero’s will bring "a unique offering to Scotland, with live music and entertainment every night of the week".

Due to open in August, the restaurant promises to transport guests to the dawn of a new golden era with its exciting, glamourous, and captivating setting where top established and emerging artists and musicians from across Scotland and further afield will provide nightly entertainment

