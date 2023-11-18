Luxury Food Collective: A Platform for Artisans and Culinary Producers

There’s always been that DNA in my family,” Ahye says. 'Then my career and the ability to travel has allowed me to experience some really great food in the UK, throughout Europe , in the Far East, in Australia and America. That’s influenced and shaped me. 'At the heart of it is the question ‘how do I put really good food and drink in front of people and share what I’ve found?” The answer, it seems, was by creating an upmarket online food and drink delivery company.

The Luxury Food Collective , which aims to rival the likes of Harvey Nichols and Fortnum & Mason, launched in July this year after two years of research. The Leeds-based company's mission is to serve as a platform for artisans and culinary producers across Europe to share their remarkable histories and heritage. Handpicking each product, 95 per cent of all the food and wine products available are not sold through any commerce platform. It’s a completely new industry for Ahye who has spent over 25 years transforming large and complex businesse





