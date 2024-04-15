Luxurious Glamping Experience in North Wales

The last time we went glamping it was inside a canvas tent which flapped in the wind most of the night and kept us all awake. It wasn't really an experience I'd like to repeat.
The name itself translates as 'Gateway to Snowdonia' and was the obvious choice, given its positioning with magnificent views of the famous mountain ranges nearby. While accepting she'd have to share a bed with her snoring mother, she was obviously relieved we'd have full access to wifi during our stay and made it clear she was more interested in the hot tub than climbing the surrounding hills.
The owners, who have four children, are tenant farmers on the land, rearing beef cattle on the 50-acre farm. But we didn't hear a peep and, even with holidaymakers in the other cabins, it felt like we were totally alone. It was pure bliss. It may seem quite small, but every inch of this place has been utilised to make sure you have everything you could possibly need.
Glamping North Wales Luxury Porth Eryri Glamping Snowdonia National Park
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Four jailed after smuggled heroin and cocaine stored in North Wales farmOnce in the country, the drugs were taken to a farm near Mold in Flintshire.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Four jailed after smuggled heroin and cocaine stored in North Wales farmOnce in the country, the drugs were taken to a farm near Mold in Flintshire.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »