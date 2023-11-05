LUSH Liverpool Launches Interactive Christmas Grotto

LUSH Liverpool is launching a family-friendly interactive Christmas grotto over the holiday season. The grotto will feature five maze-like rooms inspired by Lush favorites, and visitors can also participate in a bath bomb product-making workshop. The grotto will also have a dedicated disco room featuring LUSH's Bath Bot waterproof bath bomb speaker. Guests will receive a gift from Santa to take home.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ECHOWHATSON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ECHOWHATSON: LUSH launching Christmas grotto, disco rooms, mazes and workshopsThe family-friendly Christmas grotto takes over the Liverpool store's third floor

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Germany's Christmas markets are a must-visit for festive magicFor those looking to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, a trip to a European Christmas market is guaranteed to deliver the festive magic. Germany, with its famous Christmas celebrations and origins of Christmas markets, takes the crown when it comes to Christmas.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

BELFASTLİVE: Michael Bublé stars in Asda's 2023 Christmas ad as Chief Quality OfficerAsda has unveiled its 2023 Christmas ad featuring Michael Bublé as the Chief Quality Officer, ensuring the retailer delivers the best quality for Christmas. The ad sees Bublé measuring chocolate and orange panettones and indulging in mince pies. Shot by Taika Waititi, the ad showcases Asda's finest Christmas offerings.

Source: BelfastLive | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Britain's Strictest Headteacher Criticizes Marks and Spencer's Christmas AdvertKatharine Birbalsingh, the headteacher of Michaela Community School, has written a letter to Marks and Spencer, expressing her disappointment and outrage at their Christmas advert for 2023. She believes that the advert undermines the spirit of Christmas and encourages selfishness instead of self-sacrifice and kindness.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: New Bar IMAGINE Opens in Liverpool City CentreA brand new bar called IMAGINE has opened its doors in Liverpool City Centre. The venue is modern, vibrant, and versatile, with advanced sound systems, state-of-the-art lighting, and high-speed internet connectivity. It can accommodate up to 280 people and offers various amenities such as two DJ booths, a VIP area, and a function room with an outside terrace. IMAGINE is the perfect venue for any size of function, party, event, or launch.

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Christmas Markets: Early opening attracts crowdsOne of Manchester's Christmas Markets zones is already pulling in the crowds, despite it being early November. The markets offer a variety of festive food and drinks, but they can be quite expensive. A visit for a bite to eat with three kids resulted in a bill of almost £60.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »