Luke Littler Wins Premier League Homecoming After Manchester United's Collapse

Luke Littler , a Manchester United fan, was inspired to win his Premier League homecoming after watching his team collapse in injury time against Chelsea. Littler claimed a second successive weekly Premier League win by beating Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the final.
The 17-year-old star, who had won his first victory in Belfast last week, was happy to give United fans something to cheer about.
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
