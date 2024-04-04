Luke Littler Wins Premier League Homecoming After Manchester United's Collapse

Luke Littler , a Manchester United fan, was inspired to win his Premier League homecoming after watching his team collapse in injury time against Chelsea. Littler claimed a second successive weekly Premier League win by beating Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the final.

The 17-year-old star, who had won his first victory in Belfast last week, was happy to give United fans something to cheer about.

Luke Littler Manchester United Premier League Homecoming Collapse Win Gerwyn Price

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

