Luke Littler's Unconventional Style Impresses Wayne Mardle

17-year-old Luke Littler secures his second-straight Premier League nightly win, impressing darts commentator Wayne Mardle with his unconventional playing style. Littler defeated Michael van Gerwen, Nathan Aspinall, and Gerwyn Price to claim the victory.
Mardle believes Littler's unique approach to the game is set to revolutionize darts.
Luke Littler Darts Premier League Wayne Mardle Unconventional Style
