Luke Littler moves top of Premier League Darts table

Luke Littler moved top of the Premier League Darts table with his second nightly win in a row as he stopped Gerwyn Price from following a nine-dart finish with his maiden victory of the season. Littler, 17, backed up his triumph in Belfast last week with another in Manchester on Night 10, defeating Michael van Gerwen 6-3 in the quarter-finals, Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the semis and then Price 6-3 in the final.
The youngster is now onto 23 points for the campaign, one clear of world No 1 and reigning world champion Luke Humphries, with Aspinall (18 points) and Van Gerwen (17 points) rounding out the play-off spots with six weeks of the regular season to com
Luke Littler Premier League Darts Win Gerwyn Price Victory Season
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Luke Littler Wins Premier League Homecoming After Manchester United's CollapseLuke Littler, a Manchester United fan, wins his Premier League homecoming after his team's late collapse at Chelsea. Littler beats Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the final and gives United fans something to cheer about.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »