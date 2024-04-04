Luke Littler moves top of Premier League Darts table

Luke Littler moved top of the Premier League Darts table with his second nightly win in a row as he stopped Gerwyn Price from following a nine-dart finish with his maiden victory of the season. Littler, 17, backed up his triumph in Belfast last week with another in Manchester on Night 10, defeating Michael van Gerwen 6-3 in the quarter-finals, Nathan Aspinall 6-4 in the semis and then Price 6-3 in the final.

The youngster is now onto 23 points for the campaign, one clear of world No 1 and reigning world champion Luke Humphries, with Aspinall (18 points) and Van Gerwen (17 points) rounding out the play-off spots with six weeks of the regular season to com

Luke Littler Premier League Darts Win Gerwyn Price Victory Season

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySportsNews / 🏆 60. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League Darts: Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Luke Humphries in actionLive updates and live commentary from Premier League Darts as the 2024 tournament hits Brighton.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Luke Littler Wins Premier League Homecoming After Manchester United's CollapseLuke Littler, a Manchester United fan, wins his Premier League homecoming after his team's late collapse at Chelsea. Littler beats Gerwyn Price 6-3 in the final and gives United fans something to cheer about.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Luke Littler beats Gerwyn Price to win successive Premier League Darts nightsTeenager Luke Littler makes it successive Premier League Darts nightly wins with a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price in Manchester.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen: Darts' new rivalry continues in Manchester in the Premier LeagueSix matches, three wins each. Luke Littler vs Michael van Gerwen has become a box-office match that no darts fan can miss.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »