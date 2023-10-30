Luis Rubiales: Spanish FA chief banned from football for three years after World Cup kiss row

Spain’s Jenni Hermoso said she was ‘the victim of an aggression’ after being grabbed and kissed by Rubialeshas been banned from football for three years after he was seen kissing Spain’s Jenni Hermoso at the Women’s World Cup final.

The former president of the Spanish Football Association was provisionally suspended after Hermoso complained that she had felt “vulnerable and the victim of an aggression” following Rubiales’s unwanted embrace.

Rubiales denied that the kiss was non-consensual and now has 10 days in which to appeal the decision by Fifa’s disciplinary committee. The 10-week investigation centred around clause 13 of the Fifa disciplinary code, relating to “offensive behaviour and violations of the principles of fair play”, which includes the ability to sanction anyone who “behaves in a way that brings the sport of football and/or Fifa into disrepute” or “violates the basic rules of decent conduct”. headtopics.com

