Luis Rubiales banned from all football-related activity for three years by FIFA

Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation following Spain’s victory over England in theWhile Rubiales initially attempted to carry on in his role, he subsequently resigned last month and has now been punished for a breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has banned Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Association (RFEF), from all football-related activities at national and international levels for three years, having found that he acted in breach of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,” a statement read.

"The decision remains subject to a possible appeal before the FIFA Appeal Committee. FIFA reiterates its absolute commitment to respecting and protecting the integrity of all people and ensuring that the basic rules of decent conduct are upheld."The behaviour of Rubiales at the final prompted outrage across Spain as women led protests in the streets and campaigned for his removal from his post. headtopics.com

21 players of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad issued a statement saying the resignation of Rubiales was “not enough” to trigger their return to national team duty when they refused to play in the wake of the scandal.

According to Hermoso, Rubiales pressured her to speak out in his defence immediately after the scandal erupted. In the days following the match, Rubiales said that the kiss was “mutual” and like one “I could give one of my daughters.”Credit: PA“I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part,” Hermoso said in a statement posted on social media. "Simply put, I was not respected.”Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales in September of sexual assault and an act of coercion. headtopics.com

