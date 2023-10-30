Luis Diaz reacts to Diogo Jota’s heartwarming goal celebration in Liverpool’s win over Nottingham For...

Luis Diaz has issued an emotional response to Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota holding up his shirt after scoring against Nottingham Forest.Starting in his place, Jota opened the scoring after latching onto the rebound of Darwin Nunez's shot that Matt Turner saved.

Immediately, the Portugal international raced to the bench at Anfield and held aloft a Diaz shirt to show his support for his teammate. In response to the heartfelt gesture, Diaz conveyed his appreciation for his teammate's support on social media.

Liverpool shared the snap of Jota's celebration on social media, and Diaz responded with a love heart and raised hands emoji.He said: “It’s a worrying situation for all of us and it was a pretty tough night. headtopics.com

