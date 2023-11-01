Luis Diaz left out of Liverpool squad for Bournemouth Carabao Cup matchup as search continues for his kidnapped father in Colombia

in Barrancas, Colombia on Saturday, and while his mother Cilenis Marulanda was later freed, the whereabouts of his father Luis Manuel Diaz are still unknown.Incidentally, the Colombian international, who took to social media on Tuesday to urge people to join a march to demand the safe release of his father, did not travel to the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, as Jurgen Klopp's men edged past the Cherries in a 2-1 win.

Cody Gakpo gave the Reds the lead after 31 minutes, only for Justin Kluivert to equalise shortly after the hour mark.Then, substitute Darwin Nunez settled proceedings with a stunning strike in the 70th minute to send them into the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

