Ludvig Åberg impresses in his first major appearance at the 2024 Masters

The 2024 Masters was Ludvig Åberg's first major appearance - not that it showed. The Swede, described as a 'generational talent' when picked by European captain Luke Donald for last year's Ryder Cup, threatened to become the first Augusta National rookie to win the Green Jacket since Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979 as he shared the lead on Sunday.
It's quite surreal to actually have the opportunity to experience it. I'm so proud of myself, all of the people on my team and my family.' Åberg only turned professional last June but has since won tournaments on both sides of the Atlantic - the DP World Tour's Omega European Masters in October and the PGA Tour's RSM Classic in November - as well as scooped two points from four matches on his Ryder Cup debut.
