Ludlam motivated by departures of senior players at Northampton Saints

Northampton Saints flanker Lewis Ludlam believes the departures of senior players at the end of the season will motivate the team to win trophies. Ludlam, who grew up watching the team compete for the Premiership, is determined to send off the club legends in the right way.

He also credits the team's improved defensive resolve for their success this season.

