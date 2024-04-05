Lucy Bronze error costs England in draw with Sweden

A Lucy Bronze error cost England a perfect start to their European title defence on Friday night as the Lionesses were held to a 1-1 draw by Sweden in a flat start to their 2025 UEFA Women's Euro qualifying campaign . Alessia Russo gave Sarina Wiegman's side the lead in the first half but Fridolina Rolfo levelled things up just past the hour as the spoils were shared.
The Lionesses took some time to get going and it was Rolfo who came closest to opening the scoring after a mis-hit pass by her Barcelona team-mate, Keira Walsh, but Mary Earps was able to watch the Swede's left-footed shot fly wide. It was a chance that seemed to wake England up, as just minutes later Lauren James showcased her magical footwork before delivering a cross right onto the head of Russo, who couldn't mis
Lucy Bronze England Draw Sweden UEFA Women's Euro Qualifying Campaign
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
England 1-1 Sweden: Euro 2025 Qualifying MatchEngland's opening game in Euro 2025 qualifying sees them face Sweden. Alessia Russo scores the opener for England, but Fridolina Rolfo equalizes for Sweden. The game is part of England's group, which also includes Republic of Ireland and France. England struggles to create chances, while Sweden misses a golden opportunity to take the lead. The Lionesses are under pressure as Sweden's substitutions have made an impact.
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
England Struggles in Slow Start Against SwedenEngland's performance in the match against Sweden has been lackluster, with a slow start and missed opportunities. The referee had to gesture for treatment off the pitch for a player with a bleeding injury. The Swedish players were frustrated with the delay.
Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Leah Williamson could make England return in Sweden qualifierWilliamson trained on her own on Tuesday after coming off at half-time of Arsenal’s Conti Cup final win over Chelsea on Sunday.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »