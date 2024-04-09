Lucy Boynton's Bold Fashion Choices While Promoting Her Latest Film

Lucy Boynton served look after look after look while doing press for her latest film. The British-American actress, 30, stepped out in three bold ensembles on Monday as she promoted her movie The Greatest Hits around New York City . As she appeared on Today, Boynton donned a purple silk minidress by Emilia Wickstead with a floral print. The short hem revealed a pair of black lace shorts and matching Christian Louboutin Mary Janes with short black stockings.

She was accompanied by musician boyfriend Murdo Mitchell, who donned a brown leather jacket with a white t-shirt. Lucy Boynton stepped out in three bold ensembles on Monday as she promoted her movie The Greatest Hits around New York City As she appeared on Today , Boynton donned a purple silk minidress by Emilia Wickstead with a floral print. That night, she turned one more ensemble in a white crinkled satin ankle-length dress with a mock turtle neck, layered with an off-white fur coat Mitchell complemented the look with a pair of black pinstripe trousers and black leather shoes with white stitching. The couple was first romantically linked in September, shortly after her split with Rami Malek. Boynton also stepped out at SiriusXM in a sleeveless black dress with white polka dots, paired with stockings in a matching print. The Bohemian Rhapsody actress finished the look with a pair of gold earrings and black leather loafers with gold buckle

Lucy Boynton Film Promotion Fashion Bold Ensembles New York City

