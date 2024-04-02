Lucky Punter Wins Big at Fairyhouse Horse Racing Meet

One lucky punter has received one of the 'biggest payouts ever' after a stunning each-way bet on the horse racing meet at Fairyhouse. The bet was placed on the opening day of the Easter Festival at the venue, which is located in County Meath, Ireland. In the first race, the Michael O'Sullivan-ridden Don Chalant was selected, at odds of 9/1. The second horse was Ardera Ru, who was priced up at 33/1 when the bet was placed but dropped to 18/1 by the time of starters orders.

That meant the bet relied on the horse with the longest odds, as the punter placed a bet on Mousey Brown to win the 4:30 race at 50/1. Again, the odds had increased by race time, down to 33/1. Olympic Man, owned by Willie Mullins, had the lead off the final fence, but Mousey Brown charged forward and got its nose in front over the final few lengths of the race. The punter, therefore, was left in dreamland, with the winning bet pocketing them an eye-watering sum of €331,452.80 (around £285,000

