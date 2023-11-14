Luca Marini's Ambition to Go His Own Way in MotoGP

In the absence of the signature that will make Luca Marini a factory Honda MotoGP rider for the next two seasons, one of the main keys to the deal is the Italian's ambition and desire to go his own way, without the supposed shelter provided by his brother Valentino Rossi. It is striking that Marini would choose to give up a Ducati, the most competitive bike on the grid, to embark on a project with Honda - which has the worst bike judging by its results.
However, the move is even more paradoxical when considering the driving force behind it. That is Marini's desire to leave VR46, the team bearing his brother's initials, to enter a more than uncertain future with HRC. Its bike has become a machine that leaves its riders crushed and seems to be going nowhere from a technical point of view. Marini will follow the same path as Marc Marquez but in the opposite direction. At first glance, that does not seem to offer too many guarantees of success unless Honda undergoes a revolution in its working methodologies
United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
Source: Motorsport | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »