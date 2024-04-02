LSU's Angel Reese's dreams of national championship end

Angel Reese and LSU's dreams of capturing a second straight national championship came to an emotional end on Monday night. Reese did her bit, finishing with a 17-point, 20-rebound double-double, before fouling out of the game with 1:45 left. The 21-year-old senior has faced intense media scrutiny since winning a national title last year and her uncompromising on-court persona has divided fans.
Reese still has the support of her teammates though, with Flau'Jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith speaking out in her defence after the Iowa defeat. "Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y'all don't know her. Y'all don't know Angel Reese. I know Angel Reese," Johnson said. As Johnson spoke at the post-game press conference, a visibly emotional Reese, who was sitting next to her, could be seen wiping tears away.
