LSU's Angel Reese's dreams of national championship end

Angel Reese and LSU's dreams of capturing a second straight national championship came to an emotional end on Monday night. Reese did her bit, finishing with a 17-point, 20-rebound double-double, before fouling out of the game with 1:45 left. The 21-year-old senior has faced intense media scrutiny since winning a national title last year and her uncompromising on-court persona has divided fans.

Reese still has the support of her teammates though, with Flau'Jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith speaking out in her defence after the Iowa defeat. “Everybody can have their opinion on Angel Reese, but y’all don’t know her. Y’all don’t know Angel Reese. I know Angel Reese,” JohnsonYoung Steph Curry stunned onlooking LeBron James with all-time Sweet 16 performance As Johnson spoke at the post-game press conference, a visibly emotional Reese, who was sitting next to her, could be seen wiping tears away." a caring, loving person. The crown she wears is heav

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



talkSPORT / 🏆 91. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Angel Reese doesn’t need to be liked, but she and LSU demand your respectLSU players are often criticized for their trash-talking and off-court ventures. 'When we get between those lines, we're focused.'

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

LSU vs. Iowa is more than an Elite Eight game. The rematch can grow the sport even moreAngel Reese and Caitlin Clark will meet Monday for a trip to the Final Four.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Will Angel Reese go to the WNBA or return to LSU? Explaining draft eligibilityWhat have Caitlin Clark, Cam Brink and Paige Bueckers decided about their future playing careers?

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Caitlin Clark carries Iowa past Angel Reese, LSU to Final Four in epic battle of last year’s finalistsFor the second consecutive year, Clark notched 40-plus points to seal an Elite Eight victory for the Hawkeyes.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

LSU vs. UCLA preview: Spread, odds and expert picks as Angel Reese and Lauren Betts meet in the Sweet 16LSU and UCLA clash in a Sweet 16 matchup that should be one of the tournament's best games.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Women’s NCAA Tournament power rankings: Why LSU drops in our list of title contendersOur top 16 remain in contention, but Notre Dame and Oregon State inch up before the second round.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »