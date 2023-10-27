Low-cost anti-inflammatory hydrogel could improve skin wound healing in diabetics

(2023, October 27) retrieved 27 October 2023 from https://medicalxpress.com/news/2023-10-low-cost-anti-inflammatory-hydrogel-skin-wound.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.Use this form if you have come across a typo, inaccuracy or would like to send an edit request for the content on this page. For general inquiries, please use ourThank you for taking time to provide your feedback to the editors.

Your feedback is important to us. However, we do not guarantee individual replies due to the high volume of messages.to let the recipient know who sent the email. Neither your address nor the recipient's address will be used for any other purpose. The information you enter will appear in your e-mail message and is not retained by Medical Xpress in any form.Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. headtopics.com

Read more:

medical_xpress »

Air pollution pods highlight world's smog problemFrom São Paulo to Delhi - an art exhibition simulates air pollution in cities around the world. Read more ⮕

Researchers identify biology behind aggressive breast cancers in Black womenResearchers at Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center are unlocking the biology behind aggressive breast cancers in Black women. Read more ⮕

Researchers identify amino acid that may play a key role for predicting and treating long COVIDUniversity of Alberta researchers have identified an amino acid that may play a key role in predicting poor clinical outcomes and the treatment of long COVID. Read more ⮕

Researchers identify key genes in the development of the primate brainThe development of the brain requires an elaborate, tightly organized chain of events that are jumpstarted by neural stem cells, which give rise to increasingly specialized cells that carry out all brain functions. Read more ⮕

Researchers discover resistance to liver cancer treatmentLiver cancer is the fourth deadliest cancer in Hawaiʻi, particularly affecting Native Hawaiian, Filipino and Japanese men. Patients can develop liver failure when tumors metastasize or spread to the healthy portions of the liver which results in a rapid decline of health and even death. Read more ⮕

Researchers study the functions of B4GALT3 in cancer immunityAn old campaign slogan for cough syrup, 'It tastes awful. And it works,' seemed to imply that any sweet content might have diminished the medicinal effect. Read more ⮕