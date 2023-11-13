Loving bond between parents and children increases prosocial tendencies, research finds

A loving bond between parents and their children early in life significantly increases the child's tendency to be 'prosocial', and act with kindness and empathy towards others, research indicates. The University of Cambridge study used data from more than 10,000 people born between 2000 and 2002 to understand the long-term interplay between our early relationships with our parents, prosociality and mental health.

It is one of the first studies to look at how these characteristics interact over a long period spanning childhood and adolescence. The researchers found that people who experienced warm and loving relationships with their parents at age three not only tended to have fewer mental health problems during early childhood and adolescence but also displayed heightened 'prosocial' tendencies. This refers to socially-desirable behaviors intended to benefit others, such as kindness, empathy, helpfulness, generosity and volunteering

