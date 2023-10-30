Lovehoney Offers Extra 10% Discount on 2023 Advent Calendars

Lovehoney has cut an extra 10% from the prices of its 2023 advent calendars from today. The 24 day Womanizer calendar is now £135, the Rose calendar is now £90, and the Dream Wand calendar is also £90.

The 24-day Lovehoney x Womanizer Couple’s Calendar features the Womanizer Classic 2 worth £119.99 on its own. The entire worth of the calendar is over £425, and features an array of toys, games, massage oil and more. The Lovehoney Rose Calendar features the bestselling Rose Stimulator, worth £54.99 on its own.

Sexual wellness brand Lovehoney this year returned for the eighth year in a row with its bestselling advent calendar range.