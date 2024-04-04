Love Island Winner Sammy Root Open to Appearing on All Stars Edition

Love Island winner Sammy Root has revealed he'd "consider" appearing on the All Stars edition of the ITV2 show, should the opportunity arise. The reality TV star won the 2023 series of Love Island with ex-girlfriend Jess Harding. Sammy, 23, and Jess, 24, ended their relationship two months after taking home the £50,000 prize fund. However, neither appeared on Love Island : All Stars , which launched in January 2024.

The spin-off show saw former Islanders from all series return to the iconic villa in a bid to find love for a second time. The cast included Tom Clare, Molly Smith, Anton Danyluk, Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel and more. Sammy has now revealed he would be open to appearing on the All Stars spin-off, if it returns for another series. Discussing the potential opportunity, he told the Sun: "Seeing as Love Island was the best experience of my life, I'd be silly to turn it down. Never say never, I'll definitely consider it.

Love Island Sammy Root All Stars Reality TV ITV2 Spin-Off

