Love Island Winner Molly Smith Talks About the Benefits of Weightlifting and Mental Health

Molly Smith , winner of Love Island : All Stars, reveals how weightlifting has transformed her body and improved her mental health . She shares her love for challenging herself and the physical benefits of working out.

Molly also talks about bonding with her boyfriend over sports and their plans for her upcoming 30th birthday.

Molly Smith Love Island Weightlifting Mental Health Sports Birthday

