Love Island star Shaughna Phillips shocked after being told she is 'obese'

Shaughna Phillips has revealed she was left 'shook to her core' after doctors told her she is 'obese'. The Love Island star took to social media to share an emotional and honest video about her health with fans. In a video message that Shaughna recorded in January but only posted now, she explained: 'They told me that I was obese'. She told her 1.4 million followers how she decided to go for a full health checkup recently.

'It isn't a shock but it's never nice to hear and the following the checkups that I had done they said I had quite a lot of visceral fat around my organs.' 'I know I'm not the picture of health but I didn't realise things were actually that bad and it's kinda scary to hear it from, like, a medical professional

