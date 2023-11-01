Love Island Star Rushed to Hospital After Halloween Costume Mishap

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

LOVE Island star Tyrique Hyde was rushed to hospital after his Halloween costume sparked a serious medical emergency. Tyrique, 24, was whisked to A&E on Tuesday night when a mishap with his spooky Joker getup left him "turning green".The islander, who found fame on the ITV2 show this year, needed assistance from both medics and the fire brigade amid the drama. A costume jewellery ring he was wearing as part of his spooky outfit became stuck on his figure and it was beginning to cut off his blood circulation.Love Island beauty Tasha Ghouri strips totally naked for eye-popping shoot Tyrique, who is dating his Love Island co-star Ella Thomas, revealed his ordeal on TikTok and said he wanted to show fans that life isn't always about "good stuff". He said: "I feel like people on social media only show you the good stuff, so let me tell you a bad story about last night. "Obviously, I know you lot saw me doing the Joker 'ting last night. Costume was sick, all of that. Me and Ella shutting it down. Harlequin and Joker, yeah yeah. "I got home from Mia's 'ting and I had a ring stuck on my... I don't even where rings... but I thought obviously let me get into the Halloween vibe and put a couple of rings on for the Joker.Molly Smith looks incredible as flashes abs in very daring Halloween costume "I'm a joker for real, that's what I a

