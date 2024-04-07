Love Island Star Jess Harding Enjoys Romantic Date Night with New Man

Jess Harding enjoyed a romantic cinema date night with her new man , after going public with their romance last month. This is Jess's first public romance since parting ways with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Root in October 2023.

They won the Love Island summer series together and took home the £50,000 prize fund. However, their relationship had its ups and downs, and they eventually split. Jess has not revealed the name of her new beau yet.

Jess Harding Love Island Romance Date Night Cinema New Man Sammy Root

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



new_magazine / 🏆 72. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island’s Jess Harding reveals new man and he’s the SPIT of her EXLove Island's Jess Harding reveals new man after splitting from Sammy Root and he’s the SPIT of another Islander. Take a look and read more at heatworld.com.

Source: heatworld - 🏆 110. / 51 Read more »

Love Island’s Jess Harding unveils new boyfriend after Sammy Root splitLove Island star Jess Harding has gone public with her new mystery boyfriend following her split from fellow Islander Sammy Root, who she won the ITV2 show with

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Love Island's Jess Harding Shares Loved-Up Photo with Mystery ManLove Island's Jess Harding appears to have found love again following her split from boyfriend Sammy Root. The influencer shared a loved-up photo on social media with a mystery man, appearing to confirm she's in a new relationship.

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Love Island's Jess and Callum spark split rumours as she jets off on holidaySome fans think that Love Island 2024 finalists Jess Gale and Callum Jones have called it quits as the blonde beauty heads on a trip to the romantic city of Paris without him

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Love Island's Jess Hayes opens up on becoming mum after devastating lossEXCLUSIVE: Pregnant Jess Hayes opens up to OK! about becoming a mum again after two devastating miscarriages as she admits: '‘I just feel so blessed to have made it this far.'

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Love Island's Jess Gale sparks split rumours with Callum JonesLove Island All Stars' Jess Gale has sparked rumours of a split from her co-star Callum Jones this week, as she headed to a red carpet event with her twin sister Eve, rather than with Callum

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »