Love Island Star Dr Alex George Admitted to Hospital After Falling Ill

Love Island star Dr Alex George has been admitted to hospital after falling ill. He underwent two medical procedures at St Thomas Hospital's A&E department. Dr Alex shared pictures from his hospital bed on social media and expressed gratitude towards the NHS team. He had been suffering from tonsillitis with fevers, but the swelling around his tonsil worsened, causing severe pain.

Remembering his previous near-death experience at the same hospital, he acknowledged the incredible care provided by the doctors and nurses

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island’s Dr Alex George rushed to hospital after falling seriously illInside Alex George’s dream home after he secretly buys apartment with huge balcony and hi-tech kitchen

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Ronnie O'Sullivan on his love for Alex Higgins: 'He was our George Best'Ronnie O'Sullivan says Alex Higgins 'made snooker sexy' during his career

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Alex George unveils 7 stone weight loss and the one thing he cut out from dietEXCLUSIVE: Alex George opens up about his Love Island experience, how he copes with trolling and his incredible body transformation, which saw him lose seven stone

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Ken Doherty recalls comical Alex Higgins line on George Best“I said to Alex, ‘Here’s an old friend of yours, you might recognise him’.'

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Dr Alex George issues alcohol warning over 'lies we're told'Dr Alex George issued the warning on his Instagram telling people to ask themselves questions before they drink.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon’s plot to uncover Lewis Hamilton F1 secret foiled by George RussellAlex Albon hoped his good mate George Russell would let him in on Lewis Hamilton's secret Ferrari F1 switch, but had no luck.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »