Love Island's Olivia Bowen says her marriage is 'better than Posh and Becks'

LOVE Island’s Olivia Bowen has revealed that her marriage is ‘better than Posh and Becks’ - thanks to understanding her husband’s love language. Olivia, 32, on the 2016 series of the ITV2 show, described how loading the dishwasher means more to her than a kiss and a cuddle. She said: “I do think that you have to learn each other’s love languages. I love the concept of love languages and how someone wants to be loved. If you know each other then you can respect each other and love in a way that person likes which goes such a long way. Olivia, who welcomed their son Abel in June last year, added: “We have had really hard times so it is definitely worth investing in your relationship and making sure you go on date nights to make sure you are putting each other first. Olivia and Alex also made Love Island history when they became the first couple from the show to walk down the aisle in 2018. “It just feels weird that now we are here with a baby, a house, married - it is very weird.” And since leaving the Love Island villa as runners-up in 2016, Olivia and Alex have built an empire worth £11.8million thanks to brand endorsements, TV appearances and lucrative fashion deals. It comes as Olivia has partnered with fashion brand Quiz to launch a 20-piece festive partywear edit

Love Island Star Faye Winter Calls for Schools to Educate Students on Recognizing Cancer SymptomsFaye Winter, a Love Island star, emphasizes the need for schools to educate students about cancer symptoms. She shares her own experience of ignoring a lump in her breast and believes that checking breasts should not be taboo. Faye urges everyone to check regularly and raises awareness during breast cancer awareness month. Read more ⮕

Former Love Island star Zara McDermott eliminated from Strictly Come DancingFormer Love Island star Zara McDermott and her partner Graziano Di Prima have been eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing after a dance-off. Their Charleston dance failed to impress the judges and they lost to Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk. Read more ⮕

Love Island's Abi Moores sparks rumours she's back with Mitch after Ella splitLove Island star Abi Moores has sparked rumours that she is seeing her show ex Mitchel Taylor, who is known as Messy Mitch, just months after he split from co-star Ella Barnes Read more ⮕

Love Island Star Molly Marsh Shares Romantic Getaway VideoMolly posted a video of their stay at a gorgeous chalet with a fireplace, hot tub, and sheepskin rugs. She thanked secret.cabins for the amazing stay and expressed her desire to return soon. Fans praised the couple's time together and complimented Molly's stunning appearance in her bikini. Read more ⮕

Former Love Island Star Molly Marsh Shares Stunning Makeup-Free Throwback Snap at the BeachFormer Love Island star Molly Marsh wows fans with a makeup-free throwback snap at the beach with her friends, showcasing her natural beauty and enjoying quality time with loved ones. Read more ⮕

Love Island Star Tommy Fury Reveals His Favourite Café in ManchesterLove Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury reveals that his favourite café in Manchester is 19 Café and Bar, known for their delicious breakfast and brunch items, including fluffy pancake stacks. Read more ⮕