Love Island's Faye Winter admits 'I'm in no rush to be dating'

Faye Winter has made 2023 a year of self-growth as she has been focusing on herself and getting back to her roots, following her February split from her boyfriend of two years Teddy Soares.

Talking exclusively to OK! this week, she shared: "I’m so happy with where I am in life at the moment, I’m not going to force the dating side of things, I don’t need to and I’m in no rush. She added: "I like the fact that, this year, I’ve been able to prove who I am. Not everyone knows me as Faye who is in a relationship, I’m just Faye."

She laughed: "All the people I have been linked to are lovely people, so I’m not bothered, we do laugh about it - we have to laugh about it. Alongside taking time out for herself, Faye is also busy being a dog mum to golden retriever Bonnie, and is also using her love of dogs to work with Guide Dogs UK. headtopics.com

Love Island Star Faye Winter Calls for Schools to Educate Students on Recognizing Cancer SymptomsFaye Winter, a Love Island star, emphasizes the need for schools to educate students about cancer symptoms. She shares her own experience of ignoring a lump in her breast and believes that checking breasts should not be taboo. Faye urges everyone to check regularly and raises awareness during breast cancer awareness month. Read more ⮕

Love Island Star Faye Winter Reflects on Challenging YearFaye Winter opens up about the tough challenges she faced this year, including a breakup and health scare, but expresses gratitude for her life and newfound confidence. Read more ⮕

Faye Winter -'My Love Island plan was to steal the prize money'EXCLUSIVE: Faye Winter has revealed that if she had won Love Island while appearing on the show in 2021, she had planned to steal the prize money from her partner to donate it to charity Read more ⮕

River Island's Top Trending Jackets for Autumn and WinterPopular fashion retailer River Island has shared its popular autumn and winter jackets, including the 'jacket of the season'. From bomber jackets to tailored options, there's something for everyone's style. Read more ⮕

River Island's £30 jumper that's 'perfect for autumn and winter'The jumper comes in six colours and is proving very popular on Instagram Read more ⮕

Love Island's Olivia Bowen says her marriage is 'better than Posh and Becks'Olivia Bowen, a former contestant on Love Island, has revealed that her marriage is stronger than that of David and Victoria Beckham, thanks to understanding her husband's love language. She believes that learning each other's love languages and respecting each other's preferences is crucial in a relationship. Olivia and her husband Alex, who also appeared on Love Island, have faced challenges but have invested in their relationship and prioritize each other. They made history as the first couple from the show to get married and have since built a successful empire. Olivia has recently collaborated with fashion brand Quiz to launch a festive partywear collection. Read more ⮕