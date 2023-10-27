Love Island’s Davide shares ‘real’ reason for sudden Ekin-Su split

Love Island 2022 winner Davide Sanclimenti has finally opened up on the "reason" that he and girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu had a dramatic break-up earlier on this year.

Fans already know the pair have had a rocky love story, with many ups and downs during their time in the Spanish villa, but the incredible highs and amazing chemistry between the pair sent them all the way to the final.

Weeks later, the duo were already spotted in each other's company once more, as they left an event together in the same taxi. Speaking to The Sun, Davide has now explained what went wrong, and that the main issue was down to their communication and how they handled the public eye after the villa. headtopics.com

"Breaking up may happen to people but it never actually happened to us," he went on. "We never properly privately broke up, it was more to do with the public pressure and we were having some tough months. It was a bit of pressure on both sides."

Having worked on their communication, Davide said: "I don't regret nothing that happened because I feel stronger and I feel we understand each other. I feel like she's a lot more nice to me in certain situations and understands me more and at the same time I try to put myself in her shoes in certain situations." headtopics.com

Read more:

OK_Magazine »

Love Island Star Davide Sanclimenti Opens Up About Rekindled RomanceDavide Sanclimenti, a star from Love Island, has spoken about his rekindled romance with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. The couple had previously split due to communication issues but never fully broke up. They decided to keep their relationship private to work on their issues before going public again. Read more ⮕

I spent a week in the Faroe Islands and witnessed a football miracleKI Klaksvik are the talk of European football this season, the first ever Faroese team to play in a major Uefa-organised competition group stage Read more ⮕

Turks and Caicos Islands Overwhelmed by Gang ViolenceThe Turks and Caicos Islands, a tropical paradise frequented by A-list stars, are facing a surge in gang violence. The local police force is unable to cope with the situation, leading to the deployment of 24 British officers funded by UK taxpayers. The extent of worries over police operations on the islands is exposed, with incidents of tourists being shot and British residents being murdered. Read more ⮕

Fuel and housing issues 'risk human rights' in rural areasA watchdog is investigating the challenges faced by people in the Highlands, islands and Argyll. Read more ⮕

ARCA champ Jesse Love to join RCR Xfinity team18-year-old Jesse Love will be fulltime in the NASCAR Xfinity Series next year, driving for Richard Childress Racing. Read more ⮕

BRT recruits Courtney, Love for expanded 2024 Supercars programmeJames Courtney and Aaron Love will drive for Blanchard Racing Team in Supercars next year following the team’s expansion to a second Ford Mustang. Read more ⮕