Louise Redknapp finds love again after divorce

Louise opens up about finding love again after her divorce and how her sons have been supportive. She is reportedly dating Drew, the CEO of a British defence technology company. Her 19-year-old son approves of their relationship as seen in a candid photo.

They recently enjoyed a trip together, indulging in delicious dinners and skiing.

Louise Redknapp looked blissfully happy as she cosied up to her handsome new boyfriend Drew Michael on a swanky showbiz date night at the West End, to see Beverley Knight

The singer shares two teenage sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

The couple were first linked in September 2023

Louise Redknapp opens up about her new romance with boyfriend Drew Michael. On Loose Women, the singer says 'I've been on my own for a long time, so it's lovely to have met somebody that makes me so happy'.

