There is not enough time for a new inquest into the deaths of eight IRA men and a civilian shot dead by the SAS because a Troubles case deadline is coming into force, a coroner has said.The corner said the inquest would take six months to complete.
However Mr Justice McAlinden added that preparation work for the inquest should still continue, as there are ongoing legal challenges against the new legislation and also a potential Westminster election next year that may affect the how the legislation is implemented.The eight IRA members were killed as they attempted to drive a bomb towards Loughgall police station on 8 May 1987.They were shot dead by soldiers from the Special Air Service (SAS) during a fierce gun battle.
After that cut-off point, Troubles-era legal cases are to be passed to a new organisation - the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR). "There are other cases listed, other cases indeed similar in nature to this that are listed and stand a prospect of being completed by 1 May," said the MoD's barrister. headtopics.com
But he ruled that the work must continue and said state agencies "should not simply sit on their hands and wait for that date (May 1 2024) to expire".