Lottie Woad becomes first British player to win Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad birdied three of her final four holes to become the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur . The 20-year-old (-8) finished one shot clear of nearest rival Bailey Shoemaker in a dramatic final round at Augusta. Previous winners of the event include America's Rose Zhang in 2023, who recorded three top-10 finishes at majors last year. More to follow...

Augusta National Women's AmateurWhen is The Masters? How to watch live on Sky SportsStream the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, majors and more with NOWWho has qualified for Augusta? | The Masters: Latest newsWhen is The Masters on Sky Sports? Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8p

Lottie Woad British Player Augusta National Women's Amateur Golf Tournament Rose Zhang

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lottie Moss Launches Talent Agency Gaia Group GlobalLottie Moss, sister of supermodel Kate Moss, has launched a new talent agency called Gaia Group Global, focusing on media representation services.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Tiger Woods in Masters sex ban as he prepares for AugustaWoods hasn't confirmed whether he will definitely compete but has flown to Georgia ahead of the tournament starting next week.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

The Masters: Tiger Woods set to play at Augusta with tournament added to player's scheduleTiger Woods is set to play The Masters at Augusta, with the tournament added to the 15-time major champion's schedule.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Phil Mickelson has 'notebook' that helped three PGA Tour stars at The MastersMickelson is a three-time Masters champion and has a wealth of knowledge about Augusta National.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Time to rein in Rory McIlroy and other long-hitting golfersThe days when players could subdue Augusta National, home of the Masters, may soon be over

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Sunny Singh Gill becomes first British South Asian to referee a Premier League gameHe is the eldest son of league football's first turbaned Sikh referee, Jarnail Singh, while his brother, Bhupinder, became the first Sikh-Punjabi assistant referee to officiate in the Premier League in January 2023.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »