Lottie Woad becomes first British player to win Augusta National Women's Amateur

Lottie Woad birdied three of her final four holes to become the first British player to win the Augusta National Women's Amateur . The 20-year-old (-8) finished one shot clear of nearest rival Bailey Shoemaker in a dramatic final round at Augusta. Previous winners of the event include America's Rose Zhang in 2023, who recorded three top-10 finishes at majors last year. More to follow...
Augusta National Women's AmateurWhen is The Masters? How to watch live on Sky SportsStream the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, majors and more with NOWWho has qualified for Augusta? | The Masters: Latest newsWhen is The Masters on Sky Sports? Wall-to-wall coverage from the tournament begins at 2pm over the first two rounds on Thursday April 11 and Friday April 12, with Featured Group action and regular updates from around the course available to enjoy on Sky Sports Golf until the global broadcast window begins at 8p
Lottie Woad British Player Augusta National Women's Amateur Golf Tournament Rose Zhang
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »