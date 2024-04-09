Lottery Heiress Sells Bungalow for £880,000 Instead of £5million Mansion

A lottery heiress who hoped to turn a bungalow into a £5million luxury mansion with views over Edinburgh Castle sold it for £880,000. Lisa Charters , 34, and husband Craig, 35, upset neighbors in leafy Morningside by seeking planning permission to knock down the humble 1950’s three-bedroom property. The pair wanted to replace the existing house with a ' Grand Designs ' style construction with zinc cladding, white brick, and a sweeping paved driveway with views towards Edinburgh Castle .

Award-winning architect Richard Murphy was drafted in to develop plans for the three-storey, five-bedroom property to look out over the capital. But despite their controversial scheme being approved by Edinburgh City Council last year, the couple walked away and put the plot on the market for offers over £775,000. Official records show the property has now been snapped up for £880,000 after being unoccupied for a year. It had been bought by Charters in 2021 for £875,214, which was £200,000 more than the original asking price. Charters' parents, David and Carol Martin, from Hawick in Roxburghshire won £33million on the National Lottery in 2016 and gave her a share, which she used to travel the world with her husband. Their initial plans for the house were redrawn after a planning furore in 2022, agreeing to reduce the height of the building by 1.5 meters and moving it slightly away from a neighbor’s property

Lottery Heiress Bungalow Luxury Mansion Edinburgh Castle Planning Permission Neighbors Grand Designs Architect Property Edinburgh City Council Market Unoccupied Charters Parents National Lottery Travel World Plans Planning Furore

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katie Price found guilty of driving without licence and insuranceThe reality star has been fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance after a court heard she was recognised by a police officer at a petrol station.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Katie Price found guilty of driving without licence and insuranceThe reality star has been fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance after a court heard she was recognised by a police officer at a petrol station.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Retired United Nations worker and golf coach, 64, who helped import £2.5million of cocaine and...Retired United Nations worker Paul Elson, 64, was linked to a stash of 36kg of heroin and 4kg cocaine with a potential street value of £2.7million, concealed in a Liverpool warehouse.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Retired United Nations worker and golf coach, 64, who helped import £2.5million of cocaine and...Retired United Nations worker Paul Elson, 64, was linked to a stash of 36kg of heroin and 4kg cocaine with a potential street value of £2.7million, concealed in a Liverpool warehouse.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Glasgow road shuts for 14 months as Network Rail start £5.5million projectThe bridge, which takes Thornliebank Road over the railway, has been shut today, April 2, and won't reopen for the next 14 months as engineers work to electrify the East Kilbride line.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Easter travel chaos: Drivers warned to expect traffic gridlock this weekend with 18.5million drivers...Road journeys could take twice as long as normal because the bank holiday weekend coincides with the start of a two-week holiday for many schools, the RAC said.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »