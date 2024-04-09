Lottery Heiress Sells Bungalow for £880,000 Instead of £5million Mansion

A lottery heiress who hoped to turn a bungalow into a £5million luxury mansion with views over Edinburgh Castle sold it for £880,000. Lisa Charters , 34, and husband Craig, 35, upset neighbors in leafy Morningside by seeking planning permission to knock down the humble 1950’s three-bedroom property. The pair wanted to replace the existing house with a ' Grand Designs ' style construction with zinc cladding, white brick, and a sweeping paved driveway with views towards Edinburgh Castle .
Award-winning architect Richard Murphy was drafted in to develop plans for the three-storey, five-bedroom property to look out over the capital. But despite their controversial scheme being approved by Edinburgh City Council last year, the couple walked away and put the plot on the market for offers over £775,000. Official records show the property has now been snapped up for £880,000 after being unoccupied for a year. It had been bought by Charters in 2021 for £875,214, which was £200,000 more than the original asking price. Charters' parents, David and Carol Martin, from Hawick in Roxburghshire won £33million on the National Lottery in 2016 and gave her a share, which she used to travel the world with her husband. Their initial plans for the house were redrawn after a planning furore in 2022, agreeing to reduce the height of the building by 1.5 meters and moving it slightly away from a neighbor’s property
