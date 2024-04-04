Lorry overturns near motorway flyover bridge in Glasgow

A lorry has landed on its side close to the edge of a motorway flyover bridge in Glasgow . Motorists are being urged to avoid the area after the crash on Thursday afternoon. Traffic Scotland say the M73 southbound slip road heading onto the M74 is currently closed. Pictures from the scene show the safety railings at the edge of the bridge have suffered major damage. A fire engine and rapid response ambulance vehicle are parked up behind the stricken HGV.
Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. It's not currently known whether anyone has been injured during the collision, which took place shortly before 12.30pm. Posting on X, Traffic Scotland said: “The M73 slip southbound is closed heading onto the M74 due to a collision. “Emergency services are at the scene. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route.” Top news stories today Police Scotland have been contacted for comment by the Recor
Lorry Motorway Flyover Bridge Glasgow Crash Traffic Closed Collision Injured Emergency Services
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
