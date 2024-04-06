Lorry Driver Crashes into Learner Due to Noticing Stationary Traffic

Dashcam footage of a lorry driver crashing into a learner driver due to not noticing stationary traffic has been released by police. The video shows the lorry driver forcefully colliding with the black car, causing significant damage. The learner driver 's vehicle was pushed into other cars as a result. Several people involved in the accident were taken to the hospital, with the Audi driver sustaining serious injuries.

The lorry driver was sentenced to 26 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months

