Lorry driver accused of killing Davide Rebellin requests plea bargain, in bid to halve proposed prison sentence to three years

The Italian pro’s family is firmly opposed to the deal, citing Wolfgang Rieke’s previous hit-and-run and drink driving offencesThe German lorry driver accused of hitting and killing retired pro cyclist Davide Rebellin in Italy late last year, before fleeing the scene, has requested a plea deal which could see his prison sentence more than halved.
In 2001, the lorry driver was convicted of fleeing the scene of a non-fatal crash in Foggia, Puglia, without stopping to give assistance to those involved in it, while in 2014 he was handed a driving ban after officers found him drunk at the wheel of his vehicle in Chieti, Abruzzo.
The request for a plea bargain comes six months after Rieke, who was the subject of a European arrest warrant,
“If he stayed there for 10 seconds, it is because he was convinced he had nothing to do with what happened. At the moment he is shaken and the investigation is ongoing so he will not issue statements. Also speaking to Le Iene, Rebellin’s brother Carlo discussed the effects of the retired pro’s tragic death and its complicated aftermath on his family.