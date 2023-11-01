Lorry driver accused of killing Davide Rebellin requests plea bargain, in bid to halve proposed prison sentence to three years

The Italian pro’s family is firmly opposed to the deal, citing Wolfgang Rieke’s previous hit-and-run and drink driving offencesThe German lorry driver accused of hitting and killing retired pro cyclist Davide Rebellin in Italy late last year, before fleeing the scene, has requested a plea deal which could see his prison sentence more than halved.

In 2001, the lorry driver was convicted of fleeing the scene of a non-fatal crash in Foggia, Puglia, without stopping to give assistance to those involved in it, while in 2014 he was handed a driving ban after officers found him drunk at the wheel of his vehicle in Chieti, Abruzzo.

The request for a plea bargain comes six months after Rieke, who was the subject of a European arrest warrant, > Lorry driver who killed Davide Rebellin failed to stop at scene of fatal collision because he didn’t think he was at fault, says brother headtopics.com

“If he stayed there for 10 seconds, it is because he was convinced he had nothing to do with what happened. At the moment he is shaken and the investigation is ongoing so he will not issue statements. Also speaking to Le Iene, Rebellin’s brother Carlo discussed the effects of the retired pro’s tragic death and its complicated aftermath on his family.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: roadcc »

Lorry Crashes into Village Pub, Road ClosedA road has been closed after a lorry crashed into the Crooked Billet pub in Colney Heath, Hertfordshire. The incident occurred at 04:00 GMT on Tuesday, and emergency services are on the scene. Read more ⮕

Driver arrested as Glasgow police swoop in on moving lorryA man was arrested after police carried out a planned operation in Glasgow. Read more ⮕

Traffic stopped on M6 southbound due to car and lorry crashTraffic on the M6 southbound near Junction 12 for Penkridge was temporarily stopped following a collision between a car and a lorry. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes as emergency services work at the scene. Read more ⮕

Overturned lorry shuts M27 Chilworth - Winchester M3 link roadThe crash leads to the slip road off the M27 onto the M3 near Southampton closing. Read more ⮕

Jogging Scots dad makes pictures on app for son after being hit by lorry in 2018Gordon Andrew has made drawings of Thomas The Tank Engine, elephants and helicopters all while jogging round the streets of Helensburgh in their grid formation. Read more ⮕

M6 southbound closed near Cannock after serious crashA car and a lorry crashed at about 02:50 GMT on Wednesday between junctions 13 and 12. Read more ⮕